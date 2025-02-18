Kerala govt allocates Rs 1,905 cr to local bodies as third instalment of development fund

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday announced an allocation of Rs 1,905 crore to the three-tier panchayats and municipalities in the state.

In a statement, the minister said that this amount is the third instalment of the development fund.

He stated that Gram Panchayats will receive Rs 1,000 crore, while District and Block Panchayats will each get Rs 245 crore. Municipalities will be allocated Rs 193 crore, and Corporations will receive Rs 222 crore.

Balagopal said that, so far, the government has allocated Rs 12,338 crore to local self-government institutions in this financial year.

"Despite financial constraints, the LDF government remains committed to ensuring the full disbursement of funds set aside for local self-government institutions," the minister said. PTI TGB TGB KH