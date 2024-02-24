Kerala Govt allocates Rs 203.90 crore for paddy procurement

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 24 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday allocated Rs 203.90 crore to the State Civil Supplies Corporation for the procurement of paddy.

Advertisment

Of this, Rs 195.36 crore was the state subsidy for paddy procurement and Rs 8.54 crore for related expenses, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said.

He said the state government made the urgent allocation as the Centre was yet to allow the support price subsidy arrears for the paddy procurement.

Earlier, Rs 380 crore had been paid in two instalments by the state in this regard, he said in a statement.

Advertisment

"There is a three-year arrears to the tune of Rs 763 crore in terms of support price assistance from the Centre," he said, adding that Kerala was also yet to receive from the Union government Rs 23.11 crore arrears of the year 2021-22 in this regard.

The Minister said the practice being followed in the state is to pay the price to the farmers as soon as the paddy is procured, without waiting for the Central government's allocation.

Farmers receive the highest amount for paddy in the state, the Minister said, adding that in other states they receive the amount only when the Central government provides the support price. PTI LGK SS