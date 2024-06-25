Kerala Govt allots additional plus-one batch in Malappuram after protests rock state

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 25 (PTI) The Kerala government on Tuesday decided to allot an additional plus-one batch in schools of Malappuram to resolve the northern district's seat shortage issue, which had snowballed into a political battle.

The government has also decided to set up a two-member panel to examine the situation in the district and submit a report.

General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the decision after a discussion held with various student outfits here.

Opposition student outfits, mainly the Kerala Students Union (KSU) and the Muslim Students' Federation (MSF), have been staging intense protests across the state for a few days, slamming the government for failure in ensuring enough seats for qualified students in Malappuram.

"An in-principle nod is sanctioned for a new temporary batch in schools in Malappuram, considering the present situation there," Sivankutty said.

Applications for the supplementary allotment have been invited from July 2, he added.

The general education department has collected taluk-level statistics from all over the state with regard to the requirement of plus-one seats.

"It has also been decided to set up a two-member panel to examine the present situation in Malappuram and submit a report. Higher Secondary Joint Director (Academics) and Malappuram Regional Deputy Director are the panel members," Sivankutty said.

The committee was directed to submit its report by July 5, he added.

Stating that admissions were scheduled to be closed by July 31, the minister said all students who wish to study will be given seats.

Quoting figures, Sivankutty said there are 85 government higher secondary schools and 88 government-aided schools in Malappuram.

As many as 66,024 students are pursuing plus-two in the northern district at present, he added.

Meanwhile, the opposition student and youth outfits continued to stage protests in various districts, including Thiruvananthapuram on Tuesday as well.

The KSU also observed an education strike in the state on Tuesday.