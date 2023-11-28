Kerala govt allots new generation engineering courses in state-run colleges

Malappuram: Government engineering colleges in Kerala will soon offer a set of new generation courses, as the state government gave the nod for the same on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The state cabinet meeting, chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in this north Kerala district, approved the introduction of new-generation B Tech and MTech courses in state-run engineering colleges in Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur, and Palakkad.

A CMO statement said Structural Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, Internet of Things, Robotics and Automation, Engineering Design were among the new M-Tech courses allotted.

As many as 18 seats each have been allotted in each stream, it said.

Electronics and Communications Engineering and Cyber Physical System were the new courses allotted in the B-tech category, it said.

The existing faculty will be utilised to teach the new courses, it added.