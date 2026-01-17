Kerala govt allows girl suffering from vasculitis to participate online in schools arts fest

Kasaragod/Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 17 (PTI) Siya Fathima, who has been suffering from vasculitis, desired to participate in the ongoing Kerala school arts festival, but was unable to go for it to Thrissur from Kasaragod as she has been advised against travelling due to her health condition.

She conveyed her wish to state General Education Minister V Sivankutty who, in a first in the history of the school arts festival, allowed her to participate in the Arabic poster designing competition via online mode.

The girl participated in the competition and got an 'A' grade in it, official sources said.

Speaking to reporters at the festival venue in Thrissur, Sivankutty said that the girl told him that she was moving closer to death and her wish was to take part in the festival.

"So, it was allowed through a special order. It has never happened in the last 63 editions of the festival. It is a speciality of the 64th arts festival," he said.

State Revenue Minister K Rajan also appreciated the step taken by Sivankutty, saying it was a rare "historical" event which he witnessed in Thrissur.

"The government has also appreciated the minister's good decision," he said.

The girl's father, Muneer, told reporters in Kasaragod that his daughter was determined to participate in the event even if she had to reach Thrissur by ambulance. "So, she sent a message to the minister regarding her wish," he said.

He said that his daughter suffers from vasculitis, a swelling of blood vessels, which has affected her spinal cord and she is being treated for it at the Kannur Baby Memorial Hospital.

"She is very happy that she was able to participate in the event. She has even forgotten the pain she is suffering," he said.