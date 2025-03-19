Wayanad landslides: Kerala govt announces Rs 10 lakh educational aid for children who lost parents

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday announced financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh each for the educational expenses of the children who lost their parents in the landslide that rocked Meppadi hamlet of Wayanad in July 2024.

As many as seven children who lost both their parents and 14 kids who lost either one of them in Meppadi village panchayat would be provided with Rs 10 lakh each for their education, a CMO statement said.

The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, it said.

The assistance would be provided from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) on the condition that the amount cannot be withdrawn until they reach 18 years old. This is an addition to the financial assistance earlier granted by the Women and Child Development Department, the CMO said.

The Wayanad Collector has been entrusted with the task of depositing the amount in the district administration's account and paying its monthly interest to the guardians of the respective children, it said.

The government also decided to provide compensation to the land acquired for the rehabilitation of the survivors of the landslide disaster in Mundakkai and Chooralmala of Wayanad.

A total of 64.4075 hectares of land in Elston Estate is being acquired for the construction of a township in Vythiri taluk in Kalpetta to rehabilitate the landslide survivors.

As many as Rs 26.56 crore would be provided from the Chief Minister's Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF) to the estate management for the acquired land, it said.

The government also allocated new posts for the implementation of the proposed township project. The Wayanad Township Project special officer would be authorised to appoint new staff, the statement added.