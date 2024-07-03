Kerala govt announces slew of initiatives in general education; sports manual for differently-abled

Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 3 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday announced a slew of academic and non-academic programmes in state-run schools, including a unique "inclusive sports manual" for differently-abled children and an exclusive book for parents, both for the first time in the country.

"Helping Hand", an initiative to identify and support children who are struggling in their academics, and the "Beach-to-Bench" programme to enable the academic, social, and sports development of coastal children were among the significant programmes being implemented under the aegis of the state General Education Department.

State General Education Minister V Sivankutty announced the innovative initiatives being implemented in the academic year 2024-25 during a press conference here.

He said a book for parents was decided as part of the curriculum revision in the state.

"This is the first time in the country that such a book is being prepared for parents," the minister said.

The book is prepared at four levels, including lower primary, upper primary, high school and higher secondary, he said.

The book explains the physical and mental development of children and the need to nurture relationships between students, teachers and parents. As part of this, a training programme would be conducted for parents under the aegis of Samagrashiksha Kerala, he further said.

The "inclusive sports manual" was designed with the objective of promoting the sports talents of differently-abled schoolchildren and ensuring their participation in the field.

Sivankutty claimed that it is the first time that such a document is being designed in the country.

"Steps are being taken to conduct competitions as part of the manual this year itself," he said.

Another programme, titled "Healthy Kids," envisaged to ensure the physical and mental health of children by initiating them to sports and games, would be implemented for primary students of the state-run schools, he said.

Designed by the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), the minister said the programme was already approved by the curriculum committee, and two books have been prepared as part of it.

Seeking to support autistic children, Model Autism Complexes would be set up in all 14 districts of the state by spending Rs 37.80 crore, he said.

A total of Rs 121.21 crore worth of projects would be implemented as part of the "inclusive education" programme envisaged for differently-abled children, Sivankutty said.

The annual school sports meet would be held from October 18 to 22 in Ernakulam district. Efforts are being made to change the school sports meet to the model of the Olympics by organising athletes and games together, he said.

A special logo, theme, and song are under consideration for the event, the minister added.

As part of the curriculum revision programme, steps for the revision of textbooks for Class 11 and 12 would begin this month itself, he said.

A national conclave, with the participation of various national agencies in the education sector would be held in October under the aegis of SCOLE- Kerala (State Council for Open and Lifelong Education-Kerala), the minister further said.

Stating that Kerala is becoming the first state in the country to train school teachers in artificial intelligence (AI), he said as many as 20,460 teachers received AI training in the month of May alone. By 2025, all teachers in Kerala would be trained in AI, the minister added. PTI LGK KH