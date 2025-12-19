Kerala govt appoints committee to study labour codes

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 19 (PTI) Kerala Labour Minister V Sivankutty on Friday said the state government will constitute a committee to study the central labour codes, assess their impact on workers and suggest remedial measures.

He was speaking at the National Labour Conclave organised by the state government here in the backdrop of the new labour codes introduced by the Centre.

In a statement, Sivankutty said the committee would comprise former Supreme Court judge Justice Gopala Gowda, Professor Shyam Sundar and Varkeychan Petta.

The panel will submit a preliminary report within one month, he said.

A resolution was unanimously adopted at the conclave stating that an uncompromising struggle would continue against central laws that curtail workers’ fundamental rights, the statement said.

The four labour codes, enacted by consolidating 29 major labour laws, protect corporate interests rather than those of workers and are contrary to the conventions of the International Labour Organisation, Sivankutty said.

While most states have amended their laws in line with the labour codes, Kerala has taken a firm stand that it will not introduce any anti-worker amendments, he added.

As per the conclave’s decision, the state Labour Minister, along with representatives of central trade unions, will meet the Union Labour Minister to highlight what they described as the anti-worker nature of the central labour codes.

The Kerala government will take the lead in raising workers’ demands at the national level and exert pressure for change, the statement said.

Two technical sessions were held during the conclave. The first session, chaired by Additional Advocate General Ashok M Cherian, focused on the impact of the new labour codes on Kerala’s labour sector.

The second session discussed alternative strategies to counter the impact of the labour codes in the context of Kerala’s labour policies.

It was chaired by former Rajya Sabha member Elamaram Kareem, with Professor Shyam Sundar delivering the keynote address.

The state reiterated that Kerala would continue to serve as a model for the country in protecting workers’ rights and ensuring security for all sections, including IT professionals, gig workers and migrant labourers. PTI TBA SSK