Kerala govt appoints special prosecutor in nun's appeal in Franco Mulakkal rape case

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 16 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Friday appointed a special prosecutor in the appeal filed by a nun who has accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape.

A statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office said that advocate B G Harindranath was appointed as the special prosecutor and a notification in this regard will be issued soon.

The victim-nun had recently said that she has requested the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor to continue her legal battle.

“I made the request when I met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and he said he would consider it,” she had said, adding that she would continue her fight even if a special prosecutor was not appointed.

Bishop Mulakkal, acquitted by a local court in 2022 in the nun rape case, later resigned as Jalandhar Bishop.

The victim has challenged the trial court’s verdict in the Kerala High Court. PTI HMP ROH