Kerala govt approves Bill aimed at conferring validity to Nativity Card

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the Kerala Nativity Card Bill, granting legal validity to the scheme announced in December last year.

The Bill was cleared at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to a statement from his office.

In December 2025, the Cabinet had given in-principle approval for the introduction of a permanent, photo-embedded Nativity Card in the state.

The card will be issued on the lines of the existing nativity certificate, which certifies that a person hails from Kerala.

A native of Kerala will include those born in the state or those with at least one ancestor born in Kerala, provided they have not acquired foreign citizenship, the statement said.

Those born outside the state while their parents were employed elsewhere will also be considered natives.

Last month, the CM said the initiative was intended to ensure that no individual has to struggle to prove their identity or place of residence in the state.

The statement added that, apart from the existing details, any additional information prescribed by the government from time to time may also be included in the card.

Applicants seeking a nativity card must submit an application in the prescribed format, along with the required documents and fee, to the tahsildar.

The district collector may, on application, review, cancel or modify any order passed by the revenue divisional officer. However, no such decision will be taken without giving the concerned party a reasonable opportunity to be heard.

The announcement of the card in December had drawn sharp criticism from the BJP, which termed it an example of “dangerous separatist politics.” The Cabinet had earlier entrusted the revenue department, in consultation with the law department, with drafting legislation to grant legal validity to the card and submitting it for the consideration of the council of ministers. PTI HMP SSK