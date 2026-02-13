Kerala govt approves graphene policy

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 13 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday approved a graphene policy which aims to make the state the centre of attention in the production and research of the carbon-based material.

The decision was taken at a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

It said that the state government has formulated huge projects to utilise graphene technology, which has the potential to bring about revolutionary changes in various industrial sectors.

The policy aims to promote research and application of graphene and related materials in the state, and ensure support for development and industry, the statement said.

This includes creating sustainable activities, establishing a favorable startup ecosystem, supporting research and development, ensuring technical support and global partnerships, financial consultancy services and marketing, etc., it said.

The cabinet also approved the Kerala Advocates Welfare Fund (Amendment) Bill, 2026, the statement said.

The amendment bill provides for an increase of the existing limit of Rs 10 lakh for termination of practice and post-death benefit to a maximum aggregate amount of Rs 20 lakh, it said.

Besides that, the financial assistance for major surgeries and cancer treatment will be increased from the existing Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, the statement said. PTI HMP KH