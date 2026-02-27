Kerala govt awards 1st prize to Trivandrum airport for energy management

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 27 (PTI) The international airport in the Kerala capital has been awarded the first prize by the state government for excellence in energy management and conservation, TIAL said in a social media post on Friday.

The Thiruvananthapuram International Airport Ltd (TIAL), in a Facebook post, said that it got the award in the buildings category.

It also said that its engineering services team achieved annual energy savings of 0.913 million units, reducing power costs by approximately Rs 82 lakh in the financial year 2025–26.

The award was presented by state Minister for Education and Labour V Sivankutty and was received by chief administrative officer Rahul Bhatkoti along with K S Shibu Kumar, Head of Engineering Services, the post said.

"A proud step forward in strengthening sustainability at #TRV," the post said. PTI HMP KH