Kerala govt boycotts event over Bharat Mata portrait; Guv says 'no compromise'

Thiruvananthapuram: The presence of a Bharat Mata portrait, allegedly associated with RSS shakhas, at a World Environment Day event at the Raj Bhavan on Thursday led to the state government boycotting the programme, prompting Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar to assert that there would be no compromise on Bharat Mata.

Kerala Agriculture Minister P Prasad, who boycotted the event, said that the state government respects Bharat Mata, but using an image commonly associated with RSS shakhas for an official function at Raj Bhavan is unconstitutional.

While the Raj Bhavan went ahead with its programme, the state government held a separate World Environment Day event at the Secretariat’s Durbar Hall.

In a statement issued by the Raj Bhavan, the Governor said, "Whatever be the pressure from whichever quarters there will be no compromise whatsoever on Bharat Mata." The statement, quoting the Governor's speech at the Raj Bhavan during World Environment Day celebrations, said the agriculture minister had initially requested that the event be held at the Raj Bhavan.

"The Governor had gladly granted permission. However, when the minister insisted that the portrait of Bharat Mata on the stage be removed, the Governor had to turn down the request. Following this, the minister boycotted the event.

"He was expected to attend not only the morning session but also the evening Environment Day celebrations, in Raj Bhavan, but unfortunately, he abstained from both," it said.

In the statement, the Raj Bhavan said the Governor pointed out that from time immemorial, India has a tradition of worshipping and protecting trees, water, and air.

"He added that some present day 'isms' are demanding the abandonment of this tradition," it said.

Arlekar stressed that real environment protection is possible only by upholding our traditions and living a life true to it.

Prasad said the programme agenda was prepared by Raj Bhavan, and he accepted it.

"But yesterday (Wednesday) evening, they suddenly added a new item -- paying floral tributes to the portrait of Bharat Mata. This goes against constitutional norms, and that picture is widely used by the RSS," Prasad told PTI Videos.

He said Raj Bhavan, which hosts a constitutional office, should not have used an image that is used exclusively by a particular organisation.

"So we changed the venue of the programme and conducted it in the Durbar Hall inside the Secretariat," Prasad said.

Officials said the intervention from Raj Bhavan came at the last minute, prompting the Agriculture Department to relocate the function. The Agriculture Department's Environment Day celebration was later held at the Secretariat premises at 11 am on Thursday.

In his speech at Raj Bhavan programme, the Governor said two ministers--state Education Minister and Agriculture Minister--had agreed to attend the function but they did not turn up for the event.

While Sangh outfit Bharatiya Vichara Kendram strongly backed the Governor, the ruling CPI(M) and the Congress criticised the Raj Bhavan on the matter.

In a statement, the Bharatiya Vichara Kendram questioned how the display of a Bharat Mata portrait at the event could be deemed unconstitutional.

It stated that the idea of Bharat Mata is a symbol of the nation's civilisation, not just an image of stones, soil, trees, and rivers. Quoting Sri Aurobindo, it said Bharat Mata is considered a manifestation of the supreme power (Parashakti).

The statement also noted that the way Bharat Mata is represented is a matter of artistic interpretation.

One of the earliest depictions of Bharat Mata was by none other than Abanindranath Tagore, inspired by Sister Nivedita's vision, it said.

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly, V D Satheesan said placing the image of Bharat Mata at the Raj Bhavan is not right.

Talking to reporters, he alleged that earlier, the Raj Bhavan had invited RSS ideologue S Gurumurthy, who, according to him, went on to insult and demean former prime ministers.

"The Raj Bhavan should not be turned into the headquarters of the RSS. It should not be made a venue for such events -- it is a constitutional institution," the Congress leader said.

Satheesan also alleged that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is even afraid to speak about the Governor.

CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan criticised the use of a controversial image during a government event, saying it is widely seen as a symbol of communalism and has no official status.

He said it was wrong to attempt to present such an image as part of an official function.

"Institutions like the Raj Bhavan, the Secretariat, and the Legislative Assembly belong to the people. They are public spaces," he said.

Govindan also questioned the implications of allowing political or ideological symbols in such venues.