Kerala govt claims state expenditure close to Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025-26 as promised

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 4 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday said in the assembly that the state’s expenditure reached nearly Rs 2 lakh crore in 2025-26, as promised last year, while criticising the Congress-led UDF for avoiding discussions on the budget for 2026-27.

Concluding the three-day budget discussions, in which the opposition did not participate, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said the state had shown significant fiscal growth across all sectors compared to last year.

"The government’s expenditure has increased every year during our tenure, and in this financial year (2025-26), it reached over Rs 1.95 lakh crore. Last year, I had said that by this year our expenditure would be close to Rs 2 lakh crore," the minister said.

He added that the state was expected to receive around Rs 12,000 crore from the Centre in the last quarter of 2025-26, but nearly half of it was cut by the central government.

Balagopal said the government only made promises it could fulfill and has delivered on all its assurances.

He also announced additions to the state budget, including a five per cent increase in the wages of contractual employees and daily wage labourers, an increase in the Viswakarma pension from Rs 1,600 to Rs 2,000, and a Rs 1,000 hike in the monthly salary of pre-primary teachers.

The Viswakarma pension scheme, launched by the Kerala government, provides a monthly pension to traditional artisans aged 60 and above with a family income below Rs 1 lakh.

Additionally, Rs 30 crore has been earmarked to provide medicine for the rare disease spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) under the government’s Kerala United Against Rare Diseases (KARE) scheme, the minister said.

During his reply to the budget discussion, Balagopal criticised the opposition and rejected various allegations, including the UDF’s claims that the Left government was involved in the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

The Congress-led UDF opposition was absent from the house to respond, having boycotted proceedings for the second consecutive day over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

The case pertains to the loss of gold from the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) door frames at the Lord Ayyappa temple following the replating of the claddings on the artefacts.

The Kerala High Court has constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the matter.

The minister also highlighted the government’s achievements in sectors including education and health.

After Balagopal’s reply, Speaker A N Shamseer said that budget fund requests would be sent to the relevant subject committees for consideration.

Shamseer urged all members to participate in the committee meetings and present their views.

With Assembly elections just months away, the Pinarayi Vijayan government last week presented a budget intended to benefit nearly every household in Kerala, from schoolchildren and working women to the most vulnerable, earmarking a whopping Rs 14,500 crore solely for welfare pensions in 2026-27.

Presenting the Left government’s final full budget before voters head to the polls, Balagopal unveiled a spending plan focused on welfare, salary hikes, social security, and major promises on infrastructure and employment. PTI HMP SSK