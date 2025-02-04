Kerala govt considering tolls on KIIFB funded roads: CPI(M); Cong opposes it

Thiruvananthapuram/Idukki, Feb 4 (PTI) Amid reports that the Kerala government is contemplating charging tolls on roads constructed with KIIFB funds, the CPI(M) and LDF on Tuesday said such revenue-generation measures may be necessary due to the alleged neglect shown to the state by the Centre.

On the other hand, the opposition Congress in the state opposed the move, stating that it would hold strong protests in Kerala against such measures aimed at allegedly "robbing the people." CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan, speaking to reporters in Thodupuzha in Idukki district, said no decision had been taken regarding the issue and that discussions need to be held with the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Govindan argued that when the Centre’s stance towards Kerala—especially in financial matters—was not favourable, steps must be taken to generate revenue from development projects carried out with KIIFB funds.

LDF convener T P Ramakrishnan expressed a similar view, speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram and saying the Left Front was actively considering the issue.

"You have seen the stand taken by the Centre in its budget. Also, the borrowings by KIIFB are included in the state's debt. In such a situation, we need to explore ways to generate revenue from the huge development projects funded by KIIFB," he said.

Strongly opposing the government's move, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) chief K Sudhakaran alleged that the state's financial crisis was due to irregularities in KIIFB transactions and violations of norms in obtaining loans.

He further claimed that as KIIFB’s debt increased and loan repayments became difficult, the government decided to financially "squeeze" the people.

In a statement, Sudhakaran pointed out that the first Pinarayi Vijayan-led government (2016–2021) had announced toll-free roads and that the CPI(M) has always protested against tolls.

He asserted that the Congress would block any attempt by the government to impose an additional financial burden on the people.

Echoing similar concerns, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala described KIIFB as a "white elephant" and a "curse" on the state.

Speaking to reporters in Thiruvananthapuram, Chennithala said that, at present, there are no tolls on roads and bridges, and such charges should not be imposed on the public.

He said the government should focus on revenue-generating projects instead of burdening the public with tolls.

