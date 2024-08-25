Kerala govt convenes all-party meeting on Aug 29 to discuss rehabilitation of landslide survivors

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) The Kerala government will convene an all-party meeting on August 29 to discuss the rehabilitation of landslide survivors in Wayanad.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called for the meeting which would be held via online, a CMO statement said on Sunday.

Various ministers, including revenue and housing, forest and wildlife, electricity, transportation, finance, public works would attend the meeting along with the chief secretary and the respective additional chief secretaries.

The Kerala government on Saturday said the temporary rehabilitation process of the victims of landslides in Wayanad has been completed and all the surviving families have been shifted to rented accommodations.

All the 728 surviving families from the relief camps were shifted to rented accommodations, they said.

A total of 2,569 people have been shifted to various government quarters and other rented accommodations, authorities added.

The devastating landslides that had hit the hilly Wayanad district on July 30 claimed over 200 lives.

The landslides had completely wiped out three villages in Wayanad with 119 people still unaccounted for. PTI LGK KH