Kerala govt decides to extend term of state police chief by one year

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 28 (PTI) The Kerala government on Saturday decided to extend the term of State Police Chief Ravada A Chandrasekhar by one year.

The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a statement issued by his office said.

The Cabinet decided to extend Chandrasekhar’s tenure till June 30, 2027. He was originally set to retire on June 30 this year, the statement said.

He had taken charge as Kerala’s State Police Chief on July 1, 2025.

Additionally, the Cabinet decided to hike wages by 10 per cent for contractual employees in various posts under the rural employment guarantee scheme.

The hike will come into effect from April 1, the statement said.

The Cabinet also decided to form self-help groups called ‘Sushakti’ under the Kerala State Disabled Welfare Corporation for the upliftment and comprehensive empowerment of persons with disabilities, the statement added. PTI HMP SSK