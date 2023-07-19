Kerala govt decides to recommend to Governor to convene Assembly session from August 7

Thiruvananthapuram, July 19 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the ninth session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from next month.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan took the decision to convene the new session from August 7, a CMO statement said.

This would be the first session of the House after the demise of veteran Congress leader Oommen Chandy who was part of the Assembly proceedings for more than half a century.

Chandy was elected as a Member of the Legislative Assembly from Puthuppally constituency 12 times in a row since 1970.

The Cabinet, in its meeting, condoled Chandy's demise and passed a resolution to that effect expressing its deep grief and sorrow over his passing, the statement said.

It also recalled his contributions to Kerala, its development and welfare of its people, the CMO statement said.

"His contributions as minister of important departments like Finance and Home Affairs and as Chief Minister cannot be forgotten. His work as UDF convenor was also worth remembering," the Cabinet noted according to the statement. PTI HMP HMP ANE