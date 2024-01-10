Kerala govt decides to recommend to Guv to convene assembly session from Jan 25

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 10 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to recommend to Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to convene the 10th session of the 15th Legislative Assembly from January 25.

The decision was taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a CMO statement said.

In addition to that, the cabinet also decided to allocate Rs 5 lakh to the families of each of the four persons who died in an accident during the Tech festival at the Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) campus on November 25 last year.

Besides that, another decision taken in the meeting was that the Governor would receive a salute from the armed forces at Thiruvananthapuram on the occasion of Republic Day and state General Education Minister V Sivankutty would attend the event along with Khan.

The cabinet also approved the implementation of the USD 285 million Kerala Climate Resilient Agri-Value Chain Modernization (KERA) project with financial aid from the World Bank, the statement said.

The main objective of the project is to help small farmers and agro-based MSMEs to invest in agriculture and allied sectors by adopting climate-resilient practices, it said.

Of the total project cost, Rs 709.65 crore would be the state's share and Rs 1655.85 crore would be contributed by the World Bank, the statement said. PTI HMP HMP KH