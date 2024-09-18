Kerala govt decides to recommend to Guv to convene Assembly session from Oct 4

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to convene the 12th session of the 15th Kerala Assembly from October 4.

A Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan decided to request Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to initiate the session on the aforementioned date, according to the Chief Minister's Office.

Among other decisions, the Cabinet also decided to convert six mobile courts in the state into regular judicial first-class magistrate courts, it said.

The mobile courts in Thiruvananthapuram, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Kannur would be converted into regular judicial first-class magistrate courts, the statement said, adding that 21 new posts would be created for the same.

The CMO said a family budget survey would be conducted to prepare a new customer price index in connection with the revision of wages of workers being covered under the Minimum Wages Act, 1948 and the Cabinet took a decision in this regard.

The proposed survey would be in accordance with the recommendations of the Economics and Statistics Department considering 2023-24 as a base year, it said.

A state-level consumer price index revision committee would be set up to deal with the issues in this regard, the CMO statement added.

The Cabinet also gave administrative nod to take over 20 cents of land located adjacent to the Cyber Park in Kozhikode as part of its expansion. PTI LGK KH