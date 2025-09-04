Kerala govt defends Global Ayyappa Sangamam amid opposition scepticism

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Sep 4 (PTI) The Global Ayyappa Sangamam, organised by the Travancore Devaswom Board with state support, continues to draw mixed reactions in Kerala on Thursday, with the government insisting it is a devotional gathering while opposition leaders question its intent and timing.

Former BJP chief Kummanam Rajasekharan, and Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan have all raised doubts over the government's role, even as Devaswom Minister V N Vasavan defended the summit as part of the TDB's platinum jubilee.

Kummanam Rajasekharan, who is a former Governor of Mizoram, said here that no one would be prevented from attending the Global Ayyappa Sangamam being organised by the TDB with the support of the Kerala government at Pampa on September 20.

He made the remarks after meeting representatives of the Pandalam royal family to invite them to the "Sabarimala Samrakshana Sangamam" being organised by various Hindu outfits and the BJP as an alternative to the TDB summit.

"No one will be told not to attend the Ayyappa Sangamam. But there is a question over the intention behind it. Does the state government have any moral right to conduct such a summit? What is the right of a non-religious government to organise an Ayyappa Sangamam? When we asked them about withdrawing cases, they claimed it was sub judice. When we asked about the Supreme Court affidavit, they again said it was sub judice," Rajasekharan said.

Pandalam palace representative N Shankar Varma said the royal family had not yet decided whether to attend either summit.

"We couldn't understand the intention behind these summits. The palace will stand with devotees. Our duty is to protect traditions. If these events support devotees, we will stand with them. Otherwise, we will abstain," he said.

Varma added that the TDB had informed them about the summit.

"The palace governing council has to conduct a meeting and inform the Valiya Thampuran. We have not had the time yet," he said.

The Pandalam Palace is regarded as the ancestral home of Lord Ayyappa, and its members play a key ritual role during the Sabarimala pilgrimage, including bringing the sacred ornaments (Thiruvabharanam) to the temple for the Makaravilakku festival.

Devaswom Minister Vasavan affirmed that there was no politics behind the Global Ayyappa Sangamam.

"I think only one leader in the opposition has objected to the summit. The opposition has not opposed it unitedly. There is no politics in it. It is only a summit of Ayyappa devotees, organised as part of the TDB's platinum jubilee," he said.

Vasavan added that he had no objection to the BJP and other organisations holding a parallel summit.

"It is their freedom. We have no reason to oppose it," he said.

Congress leader Satheesan, however, criticised the ruling CPI(M), alleging that its "sudden devotion" to Lord Ayyappa was "politically motivated" ahead of elections.

"This devotion comes only just before elections. It was never seen when they ruled for ten years. Their background is to break traditions by using the police. They filed cases against people who protested peacefully. In the last decade, they did nothing for Sabarimala's development," he said.

Satheesan claimed that during the UDF government's tenure, 110 acres of forest land had been sanctioned for Sabarimala’s development, and an equivalent area had been acquired and handed over to the Forest Department.

"The CPI(M) has now brought out a master plan for Sabarimala only because elections are near. Ayyappa devotees will realise their false devotion," he said.

Satheesan also expressed displeasure that his name had been included as a patron of the summit without his consent.

"They (TDB) named me patron without informing me. Someone came to my house, handed over a letter, and left without meeting me. I am ready to meet them, but they must inform me in advance. The Devaswom Minister should not instruct me on how to meet visitors," he said. PTI TBA TGB ROH