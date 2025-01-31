Kerala govt denies reports, allegations of cuts in minority scholarships

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 31 (PTI) The ruling LDF government in Kerala on Friday denied news reports and allegations that there has been a cut in the minority scholarships given by the state due to economic crisis and termed the same as "misleading".

State Minister for Welfare of Minorities V Abdurahiman said that the Congress-led UDF opposition was making such allegations as part of its "underhanded tactics" to mislead the public for its own benefit.

"Some media outfits were also spreading this false information," he added, in a statement issued by his office.

The minister was responding to criticism from the Leader of Opposition in the state assembly V D Satheesan that slashing minority scholarships citing financial crisis was unheard of and demanded that the government withdraw its decision.

Satheesan, in a statement, also said that the move comes at a time when state Finance Minister K N Balagopal is repeatedly claiming there is no economic crisis in the state.

"While rushing to start liquor factories, the government should also take care of poor students," he added.

The opposition leader also claimed that with only two months left in the financial year 2024-25, the Minority Welfare Department's project expenditure is just under three per cent and questioned, "who is the government with? Who is their priority?" He warned that if the government does not change its stance, there will be protests inside and outside the assembly.

Rejecting the allegations, the minister said that while Rs 21.96 crore was allocated for minority scholarships in the budget for the financial year 2023-24, it was increased to Rs 24.45 crore in the financial year 2024-25.

He said that the process of distributing scholarships was progressing rapidly and will be given to all eligible students in this academic year itself.

Abdurahiman further contended that the opposition was spreading false propaganda against the government, while not pointing a finger at the Centre for entirely stopping or steeply cutting funding for various minority welfare schemes.

Citing examples in support of his claim, the minister said that the Union government cut the budget allocation for the Ministry of Minorities from Rs 5020 crore in the financial year 2022-23 to Rs 3097 crore in 2024-25, reduced by 12.5 per cent the allocation for the scheme aimed at improving the education of minorities and discontinued the pre-matric scholarship for minorities.

On the other hand, the LDF government was implementing various schemes and programmes for the upliftment of religious minorities, he noted.

"The Minority Welfare Cell, Minority Welfare Directorate, Madrasa Teachers' Welfare Fund, Free Competitive Examination Training Centre, Minority Commission and Minority Finance Corporation, formed as per the recommendations of the Paloli Committee, are functioning as a model for other states," he claimed.