Kerala govt employees to receive Onam bonus

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 6 (PTI) Kerala government employees will be given an Onam bonus of Rs 4,000, state Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Friday.

Balagopal said those employees who are not entitled to bonus will be eligible for Rs 2,750 as special festival allowance.

In a statement, Balagopal said service pensioners and employees under the contributory pension scheme will be entitled to a special festival allowance of Rs 1,000.

All government employees will be entitled to a festival advance of Rs 20,000, it said, adding that, part-time, contingent employees are eligible to get Rs 6,000 as advance on their salaries.

The special assistance in connection with Onam will benefit over 13 lakh government staff and workers.

"The government has decided to give the festival allowances to the employees despite the financial crunch due to the Central government's fiscal policy," Balagopal said.

A colourful rally of caparisoned elephants, floats and folk-dance performances marked the 'Athachamayam' celebrations in Tripunithura at Kochi on Friday, heralding the start of the 10-day 'Onam' festivities in Kerala.

The beginning of the festivities was officially inaugurated by Kerala Assembly Speaker A N Shamseer, who, referring to the recent natural disaster in Wayanad, said that everything can be lost in a moment and therefore, we should be able to move forward together by showing love and respect to each other. PTI RRT RRT SS