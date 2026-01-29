Kerala govt enhances Sabarimala Master Plan fund to Rs 30 crore

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 29 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday said that the funds for the Sabarimala Master Plan has been enhanced to Rs 30 crore.

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that Sabarimala Master Plan aims to ensure sustainable basic facilities to pilgrims, environmental conservation and for the development of Sannidhanam, Pampa and Nilackal.

Besides that, Rs 30 crore has also been earmarked for cleaning up the river Pampa.

"Pampa is one of the most important rivers in Kerala. The world famous Sabarimala temple and Maramon convention are on the banks of Pampa. Rs 30 crore is earmarked for the Clean Pampa project to make Pampa river pollution free," he said in his budget speech.

Additionally, Rs 15 crore has been allocated for developing the pilgrim roads in Pathanamthitta and Kottayam districts, the minister said.

The government has also allocated Rs 4.96 crore for the expenses related to Sabarimala Greenfield Airport project, EPC contract payment etc, he added. PTI HMP KH