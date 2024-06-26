Kerala Govt extends tenure of state police chief Darvesh Saheb

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 26 (PTI)The Kerala government on Wednesday decided to extend the tenure of state police chief Shaik Darvesh Saheb for one more year.

The decision was taken at the state cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, according to an official release.

He assumed the position of Kerala's Director General of Police in July last year.

As per the decision, Darvesh Saheb, who was supposed to retire from service at the end of next month, will continue in the post until June 30, 2025.

"It has been fixed for two years from July 1, 2023, when he assumed office. With this, he can continue until June 2025. The decision was taken in view of the existing Supreme Court order," the release said.

Darvesh Saheb, a 1990-batch IPS officer, ascended to the position of Kerala's DGP from his prior role as Director of Fire and Rescue Services.

He began his service in Nedumangad as an assistant superintendent of police in the Kerala cadre and subsequently served in various wings of the state police.

Hailing from Andhra Pradesh, Darvesh Saheb was honoured with the President's Police Medal in 2016 for distinguished service and the Indian Police Medal in 2007 for meritorious service. PTI TGB TGB ANE