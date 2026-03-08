Kerala govt extends wild boar culling order by one year

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 8 (PTI) The Kerala government has extended by one year the validity of orders permitting the controlled culling of wild boars that stray into human habitations and cause damage to life, property and crops.

According to a recent order issued by the state Forest Department, the existing guidelines allowing the killing of wild boars under specified conditions will continue from May 28, 2026 for another year.

The decision was taken after the Chief Wildlife Warden recommended the extension, citing the continued presence of such animals in several parts of the state and the need to mitigate threats to human life and agriculture.

As per the order, on receiving complaints from the public, the Honorary Wildlife Warden or an authorised officer of the concerned local self-government institution can issue permission to hunt or arrange the killing of wild boars that enter residential areas and cause damage.

The government had earlier delegated certain powers of the Chief Wildlife Warden to Honorary Wildlife Wardens and authorised officials to deal with the issue.

The order also stipulates that the matter should be reviewed at the government level every three months, with the Chief Wildlife Warden initiating the review process.

Further, details of wild boars culled under the order must be reported every month by the concerned local self-government institutions to the nearest Range Forest Office.

The earlier orders on the matter are set to expire on May 27, 2026, prompting the government to extend their validity in view of the prevailing situation in the state. PTI