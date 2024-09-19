Kerala govt for vigilance probe against ADGP Ajithkumar amid allegations of wealth accumulation

Thiruvananthapuram, Sep 19 (PTI) The Kerala government is understood to have decided to conduct a vigilance probe against senior IPS officer M R Ajithkumar over allegations of illegal accumulation of wealth.

It is understood that the Left government itself decided to initiate the probe against Ajithkumar, the ADGP of Law and Order, after allegations surfaced against him.

However, the government has not officially announced the decision so far. An effort to obtain Ajithkumar's version was unsuccessful, as he did not answer the phone call.

Ajithkumar's alleged acquisition of wealth and construction-related activities came under government scrutiny after Left MLA P V Anvar recently levelled such accusations against him.

Besides levelling allegations of wealth accumulation, Anvar had also accused him of breaching Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's trust and neglecting his responsibilities.

The government's reported decision also comes amid the ongoing controversy surrounding Ajithkumar's 2023 meeting with two RSS leaders.

On Thursday, the CPI, a key constituent of Kerala's ruling CPI(M)-led LDF, expressed displeasure over his continued tenure as the ADGP of law and order. PTI TGB TGB SA