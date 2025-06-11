Kerala govt forms committee to plan metro rail for Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 11 (PTI) A new committee will be formed to discuss the proposed metro rail project in Thiruvananthapuram, a long-standing dream of the city's residents, Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Wednesday.

The decision was made during a high-level meeting chaired by Vijayan.

The committee, led by the Chief Secretary, will look into the alignment of the metro rail and submit its recommendations, he said in a Facebook post.

It will include senior officials from the Revenue, Finance, Local Self-Government, and Transport departments.

"Our capital city must be transformed into a region with state-of-the-art public transport facilities. This is a major step forward towards that beautiful goal," the CM said.