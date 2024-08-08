Kerala govt forms task force to aid Wayanad landslide survivors claim insurance for losses

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 8 (PTI) The Kerala government on Thursday formed a task force to assist survivors of the July 30 Wayanad landslides in claiming insurance for their various losses.

The Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said the task force was formed based on the recommendation of the cabinet sub-committee, which has been stationed in Wayanad since the day of the incident.

The special team headed by Revenue Recovery Deputy Collector K Gopinath has started functioning, the CMO said in a release.

It said the team will ensure that the claim sums are distributed in a speedy manner.

The team will work with other departments, collect information and prepare the details of the insurance policies taken by the victims of the incident.

"The details will be collected from the survivors, who are housed in relief camps or at relatives' homes, and from the various government agencies, insurance companies and other agencies," the release said.

Details regarding vehicle insurance, life insurance, home insurance, crop insurance and insurance on pets and livestock will be collected, it said.

The 'lead bank' district manager, the district manager of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Deputy Director of the Economics and Statistics Department are also members of the task force.

The term 'lead bank' refers to one that underwrites (agrees to pay in the event of loss) insurance policies.

According to officials, the number of deaths due to the devastating landslides in the Mundakkai and Chooralmala areas of Wayanad on July 30 has increased to 226.

As many as 138 people are still missing, according to figures released on Wednesday. PTI RRT RRT ANE