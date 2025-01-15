Kerala govt halts proposed amendment to Forest Act amid public concerns

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 15 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday said the state government has no intention of proceeding with the proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961.

Advertisment

Vijayan said that various concerns have been raised regarding the proposed Kerala Forest (Amendment) Bill, 2024.

"There are ongoing campaigns and concerns regarding the forest amendment bill. The government reiterates that it will not introduce any amendments that cause inconvenience or distress to the public. It has made it clear that there is no intention of proceeding with the forest amendment bill at this time," the CM said at a press conference here.

He explained that the current discussions around amendments to the Kerala Forest Act, 1961, trace back to 2013, during the tenure of the Congress-led UDF government.

Advertisment

"The process began with a draft bill prepared in March 2013 by the Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Forest Management). This amendment aimed to penalise activities such as intentionally entering forest areas, parking vehicles within the forest, and trespassing with the intent to cause harm. Subsequent steps followed this draft," the Chief Minister said.

The government's decision comes amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including Church leaders, against the proposed amendment to the Kerala Forest Act.

The ruling Left also anticipated that the opposition UDF would raise this issue to attack the government and score political points ahead of the local body polls later this year.

Advertisment

Vijayan said there is a serious acknowledgement of the possibility of misuse of powers vested under certain sections of the law.

"The government assures that it does not aim to enact any laws against the legitimate interests of farmers or the residents of hilly regions," he said.

The CM said that the government upholds the principle that any law must prioritise human welfare.

Advertisment

"It believes that policies should be crafted with both micro and macro-level considerations, balancing human survival, progress, and the broader goal of environmental conservation. This approach is also applicable to forest protection laws," he said. PTI TGB SSK TGB SSK ROH