Kerala govt hands over Rs 10 lakh aid to family of man killed in elephant attack near Munnar

Idukki (Kerala): The Kerala government on Tuesday handed over immediate financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to the family of an autorickshaw driver who was killed in an attack by a stray wild elephant near the tourist town of Munnar in this hilly district.

Suresh Kumar (44), hailing from Kannimala Top Division here, was attacked and killed by a rogue elephant in the Kannimala estate while he was on his way to drop off some passengers on Monday night.

Authorities held an emergency meeting at a high-range hospital here in the morning and handed over the financial aid to Kumar's family comprising his wife and two children.

Besides Forest and district officials, the local MLA, MP, and senior leaders of various political parties took part in the meeting, sources said.

A senior leader of the Left Democratic Front (LDF) here said a dawn-to-dusk hartal announced by the ruling front in KDH Village, comprising Munnar Town, was withdrawn in the wake of the financial assistance being handed over to Kumar's family and other significant decisions taken during the meeting.

"Based on a decision taken during the meeting, a cheque of Rs 10 lakh was handed over to Kumar's wife Indira," CPI Idukki district assistant secretary P Palanivel told PTI.

"A decision was also taken that the educational expenses of his children would be taken over by the government. It was also decided to recommend to the government to provide a job to one of the family members in the Forest department," he said.

In the wake of wild elephants frequent venturing into the region, a decision was taken to deploy a Rapid Response Team (RRT), he said.

Forest authorities would also provide announcements in the morning every day about the movement of stray elephants if any in the area, he added.

Monday night's incident comes after the death of two persons in attacks of wild elephants in Wayanad recently, sparking protests by local people.