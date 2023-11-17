Kerala govt hikes wages of 88,000 Anganwadi, ASHA workers by Rs 500-1,000

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday announced a wage hike for Anganwadi and ASHA (Accredited Social Health Activist) workers in the state, with increments of up to Rs 1,000.

Advertisment

State Finance Minister K N Balagopal said that the pay raise would benefit a total of 87,977 workers falling under these categories.

"The hike is up to Rs 1000... Anganwadi workers and helpers with more than 10 years of service have been granted an increase of Rs 1,000 in their existing wages," he told a press conference here.

He announced a hike of Rs 500 for others within this category.

Out of 62,852 Anganwadi staff benefiting from the wage hike, 32,989 are employed in the posts of Anganwadi workers, the minister said.

The increased wages would come into effect from December, the minister's office said. PTI LGK ANE