Kerala govt hospital security staff booked for 'molestation' bid on woman

Kozhikode (Ker), Oct 7 (PTI) A case has been registered against a security supervisor of a government hospital in this district for allegedly attempting to molest a Dalit woman employee in the hospital building.

Advertisment

According to police, a case was registered against Suresh on Thursday based on the complaint from the victim.

The woman alleged that the accused had attempted to molest her while she was changing her clothes after her shift in August.

"He knocked at the door while I was changing my clothes to go home after my shift. He forcefully opened the door, caught hold of me and kissed me," she told the media.

Advertisment

The woman said she soon informed the hospital authorities about the incident.

"They assured me that this would not happen again. But, his gaze and rude gestures caused me mental agony even after the incident," she said.

The complainant said she did not take legal action immediately as she was a temporary staffer at the hospital. But changed her decision later as the accused continued to threaten her.

A case was registered under IPC 354 (assault or criminal force to any woman) and under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, police said.

Investigation is on and the accused man is yet to be summoned for interrogation, they added. PTI LGK ROH