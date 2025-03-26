Kerala govt implements measures to curb human-animal conflict

Idukki (Kerala), Mar 26 (PTI) As the summer approaches bringing soaring temperatures, the Kerala forest department has unveiled a 10-pronged strategy, including ensuring adequate food and water supply inside forests, to mitigate human-animal conflicts.

According to State Chief Wildlife Warden Pramod G Krishnan, the forest department has created 2000-3000 "water holes" inside forests across the state and revived large tracts of grass and marshy lands for animals, to check their tendency to stray into human settlements.

He highlighted the department's efforts to blend both the traditional knowledge of tribals and the possibilities of modern technology to tackle the issue of human-animal conflict which has become a great concern in high-range areas of the state.

"We have unveiled a 10-pronged strategy to address the concern. It includes ensuring the availability of food and water inside forests, improving the health of the forest ecosystem, installation of solar fencing in fringe areas and so on," he told reporters here.

The programmes are being implemented with the support and cooperation of village panchayats and community groups, he said, adding that state-wide training programmes and awareness drives are also conducted across the state in this regard.

In Wayanad-Parambikulam area alone, over 5,000 hectares of grass or marshy lands have been readied to provide reliable food source for wild animals. Solar fencing has been repaired in over 800 kilometres, he added.

The officer also said that the result of various initiatives of the department has already been evident in various forest fringe areas.