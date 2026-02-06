Kerala govt initiated land acquisition for Sabari rail due to upcoming elections: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 6 (PTI) Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has stated that the land acquisition for the Angamaly-Sabarimala railway line was likely initiated by the Kerala government in view of the upcoming elections.

According to a press release on Friday, Vaishnaw said that Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the state government had been approached several times regarding the railway line.

"Ultimately, due to persistent persuasion, the Chief Minister of Kerala initiated the land acquisition process, possibly because of the upcoming elections," the release quoted union railway minister as saying.

The release also stated that the minister expressed hope that the land acquisition would continue beyond the elections and affirmed that when the NDA forms a government in Kerala, it would ensure that the project moves forward.

The state government had on Wednesday said it would bear 50 per cent of the cost of the long-pending Angamaly-Erumely Sabari railway project, with Rs 1,900 crore to be provided through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

The government also said it had directed revenue authorities to begin land acquisition and had decided to inform the Union Railway Ministry of its financial commitment.

First proposed in the 1997-98 railway budget, the 110-km railway line is considered a key infrastructure project for the state.

It is expected to provide safe and convenient travel for Sabarimala pilgrims and boost economic activity in the eastern highland regions of Ernakulam, Idukki, and Pathanamthitta districts. PTI HMP SSK