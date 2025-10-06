Kerala govt introduces digital university amendment bill

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 6 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday introduced a Bill in the Assembly to amend the 2021 State Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology Act.

The proposed amendments relate to the composition of the search committee for appointing vice-chancellors and the age limit for the post.

Law Minister P Rajeev presented the 'Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology (Amendment) Bill, 2025', in the House on behalf of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

"The amendment is intended to carry out the appointment of vice-chancellors in accordance with the regulations of the University Grants Commission (UGC)," Rajeev said.

He noted that state law clearly specifies how a search and selection committee must be constituted, in line with UGC norms.

In its most recent verdict, the Supreme Court had affirmed the state government’s authority regarding the appointment of university vice-chancellors, he said.

"The apex court has specifically entrusted the Higher Education Department with the selection of vice-chancellors for technical and digital universities," Rajeev added.

He also stated that the Supreme Court had empowered the state government to decide the priority order of the list provided by the search committee, "which in itself demonstrates the power of the state." The minister said the amendment specifies the members of the search committee and provides that the chancellor shall appoint the vice-chancellor on the recommendation of the search-cum-selection committee constituted by the government through notification.

Citing further provisions, Rajeev said the committee should be constituted at least three months before the anticipated vacancy of the vice-chancellor’s post.

"The committee shall, within two months of its constitution, prepare a panel of three names for the appointment of the vice-chancellor, either unanimously or by a simple majority, and submit it to the chancellor. The chancellor shall appoint a person from the panel so submitted," he said.

The minister added, "The term of office of the vice-chancellor shall be four years from the date of appointment or until attaining the age of seventy years, whichever is earlier." The Bill was referred to the subject committee amid uproar from the opposition in the House. PTI LGK SSK KH