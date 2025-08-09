Kerala govt introduces 'help box' in schools to curb child abuse at home

Alappuzha (Kerala), Aug 9 (PTI) In response to the alleged mistreatment of a class 4 girl by her father and stepmother in a coastal district, State General Education Minister V Sivankutty on Saturday announced a comprehensive action plan, ‘Suraksha Mitram’, to prevent such incidents in the future.

After visiting and interacting with the girl, Sivankutty held a press conference, stressing that violence against children will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

"The government is taking this issue very seriously and will ensure all necessary protection and assistance for the child," he said.

The special action plan, formulated by the General Education Department, focuses on identifying children suffering abuse and providing them with appropriate protection.

As part of the initiative, all schools in Kerala will install a 'help box' where students can report their problems. The responsibility for the box will lie with the headmaster or headmistress, who must open it at least once a week to review reports and forward relevant information to the Department of General Education.

Teachers will also receive specialised training to observe changes in children’s behavior and identify any issues. Emphasis will be placed on friendly interactions and careful observation to create a supportive environment.

In the recent case, the abuse came to light after a teacher noticed the girl had written about the physical abuse she endured in her notebook.

Sivankutty said children will be encouraged to express their concerns openly through diary writing and zero-hour sessions.

The project will be implemented in coordination with the departments of Women and Child Development, Social Justice, Local Self-Government, Health, and Police.

Existing parenting clinics will be strengthened to provide counseling to parents facing difficulties.

The government will also fully utilise homes and special facilities for children in need of protection.

"The Director of Public Education will soon issue a Standard Operating Procedure for the safety and protection of children," the minister added, reaffirming the government's commitment to child safety.