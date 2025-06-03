Kerala govt introduces new nutritious menu for anganwadi kids

Pathanamthitta (Kerala), Jun 3 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George on Tuesday unveiled a revised menu for anganwadi children in the state.

The new menu offers more delicious, diverse and nutritious meals, aiming to improve children's health by reducing sugar and salt while increasing protein-rich contents, she said.

George, who is also the women and child development minister, announced the changes during the state-level "Praveshanotsavam" (reopening ceremony) of anganwadis here.

For the first time, a unified menu will be implemented in the state, an official statement said, quoting her.

The revised menu covers breakfast, lunch and general feeding, featuring a variety of dishes ranging from egg biriyani, pulav and dal payasam to soya dry curry, and nutri laddu on different working days.

The menu also provides information on the ingredients as well as the nutritional values for each dish, the statement added.

Earlier this year, George had assured to revise the menu after a video of a child requesting biryani and chicken fry instead of upma at an anganwadi went viral on social media.

She had shared the video of the child named Shanku making such a request on her Facebook page and said the anganwadi's menu would be revised.