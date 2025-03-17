Kerala govt introduces robotic surgery for cancer treatment

Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 17 (PTI) Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced on Monday that the Regional Cancer Centre (RCC) Thiruvananthapuram and the Malabar Cancer Centre (MCC), Thalassery, have introduced state-of-the-art cancer treatment facilities, including a robotic surgery unit, marking a first in the government sector.

Responding to a query from CPI(M) MLA V Joy regarding the Cancer Grid system in the Assembly, George stated that as part of the Nava Kerala Action Plan-2 Aardram Mission, activities are being carried out in the state with 10 main objectives in mind.

One of them is cancer control and prevention. The Cancer Grid is a network prepared by the Health Department in all districts to coordinate cancer patients, disease treatment systems, diagnostic labs and cancer treatment centres, George added.

The Cancer Grid system works by connecting the three cancer centres in the state, cancer treatment units in medical colleges, and cancer care units in the Health Department with health institutions ranging from family health centres to district hospitals.

On February 4, 2025, the chief minister inaugurated the popular cancer prevention campaign 'Arogyam Anandam- Akattam Arbudham', and launched the Cancer Grid, she stated.

George further said the 'Karunya Sparsham – Zero Profit Anti-Cancer Drugs' scheme, which provides costly cancer medicines at company prices through select Karunya pharmacies across the state, is progressing successfully.

Under this initiative, medicines worth Rs 2.5 crore were distributed in just five months, with cancer drugs made available at discounts of up to 88 per cent compared to market rates, ensuring zero profit, she added.

In the first phase, dedicated counters were set up in all 14 districts, and steps are being taken to expand the service further, George said.

The allocation for cancer drugs supplied through government hospitals has doubled in recent years. In 2024-25 alone, Rs 27.43 crore worth of cancer drugs were distributed through Kerala Medical Services Corporation Ltd (KMSCL) to medical colleges, district general hospitals, and other cancer treatment centres, she claimed.

Under the public campaign, 'Arogyam Ananda – Akattam Arbudam', nearly 12 lakh people were screened within the first month.

During the campaign's initial phase, which focused on women above 30 years, around 45,000 individuals were referred for further cancer diagnostic tests, the health minister stated.

To enhance early detection and diagnosis, the state has equipped government hospitals with cutting-edge imaging facilities, including PET scans, SPECT scans and mammography, she said.

Advanced radiation therapy options, such as High Energy Linear Accelerator (LINAC) machines, Telecobalt machines, and brachytherapy units, are also available, she further added.

MCC has been upgraded to a Postgraduate Institute of Oncology Science and Research with financial support of Rs 562.25 crore from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB), George said.

Efforts are also underway to transform RCC and MCC into centres of excellence in digital pathology. RCC has developed 'Cervi Scan' for cervical cancer detection, a breakthrough that earned recognition from the United Nations, she noted.

Additionally, MCC has successfully implemented advanced treatments such as CART-cell therapy and ocular plaque brachytherapy for eye cancer, George said. PTI ARM ARM KH