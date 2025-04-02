Kerala govt invites ASHA workers trade unions for fresh talks

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday invited ASHA workers, who have been protesting outside the Secretariat here for the last 52 days pressing for various demands, for another round of discussion to resolve the impasse.

Health Minister Veena George would hold parleys with the representatives of the protesting ASHA workers and the leaders of various trade unions at her office here on Thursday, sources said.

The invitation follows George's meeting with her counterpart at the Centre, J P Nadda in New Delhi.

Though the state government held discussions with the protesters twice before, it failed to reach any agreement as the authorities made it clear that it was not practically possible for them to accept their demands due to their financial constraints.

Expressing happiness over the invitation for fresh round of talks, the protesters said they would continue their protest until an order is issued by the government accepting their demands.

V K Sadanandan, state president of Kerala ASHA Health Workers' Association (KAHWA), said they received an invitation for talks from the National Health Mission (NHM) officials.

"We have high expectations about the fresh round of talks. Our demands are very clear. So, we expect that the discussion will be based on that. We are agitating to press our demands. We will stop only after our demands are accepted by the government," he told reporters here.

Mini S, another leader, said their protest has reached its 52nd day and the hunger strike entered 14th day.

"The fresh talks should be solely based on our demands for honorarium hike and pension benefits. If the protest should be settled, the government should accept our demands. We have hope in the talk to be convened by the health minister," she said.

George had on Tuesday said that the central government was considering increasing the incentives of ASHA workers.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi after meeting Nadda, she also said that the union minister asked her to convey to the protesting ASHA workers that they came under a central-scheme and the Centre was considering the issues raised by them.

A section of ASHA workers have been protesting outside the Secretariat in Kerala for 52 days seeking post-retirement benefits and increasing their honorarium.

On Monday they escalated their agitation with several of them cutting their hairs or shaving their heads in an emotional gesture of defiance against the state government's alleged "indifference" to their demands.