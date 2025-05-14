Kerala govt invites tenders for infra development as part of Palakkad Smart City

Thiruvananthapuram, May 14 (PTI) The Kerala government has invited tenders for a major infrastructure development project as part of the Palakkad Smart City initiative, which falls within the Kochi-Bengaluru Industrial Corridor.

The Kerala Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KINFRA), in a release on Wednesday, said that tender has been invited for developing infrastructure at the Puthussery Central and Kannambra parts of the Palakkad Smart City (Integrated Manufacturing Cluster).

"The first-phase package, estimated at Rs 1,100 crore, is targeted for completion within four years. The estimated cost covers development activities on 1,400 acres of land already acquired. The tender is for an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) contract, encompassing design, construction, and maintenance," the release said.

It further said that the key infrastructure components of the project include internal roads, drainage systems, bridges, water supply networks, fire-fighting systems, water reuse systems, sewer lines, power distribution systems, a sewage treatment plant, an industrial effluent collection system, and an effluent treatment plant.

The master plan and Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the project have already been completed and the implementation would be coordinated by the Kerala Industrial Corridor Development Corporation Ltd. (KICDC), it said.

The KICDC is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) formed jointly by the National Industrial Corridor Development and Implementation Trust (NICDIT) and the Government of Kerala, with an equal equity partnership, it added.

So far, the State Government has spent Rs 1,489 crore through the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for land acquisition and the Centre will spend Rs 1,789.92 crore on infrastructure development in the project area, the release said.

"The central share will be disbursed in phases as the state government hands over the acquired land to the SPV. In December 2024 the 1st tranche of the equity was transferred to the SPV by the state and central government as 110 acres of land and Rs 104.5 crore, respectively," it said.

It said that the 2nd tranche of equity amounting to Rs 209 crore from the Centre and 220 acres of land by KINFRA as state equity was transferred in the month of March 2025. PTI HMP HMP KH