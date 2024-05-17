Kerala govt issues cleanliness directions to prevent spread of communicable diseases

Thiruvananthapuram, May 17 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday issued a slew of directions, especially on ensuring cleanliness, to prevent the spread of communicable diseases like dengue, leptospirosis and jaundice which are likely to occur during the coming rainy season in the state.

State Health Minister Veena George said that with the advent of summer rains after the weeks-long heat wave, there was a heightened risk of occurrence of communicable diseases in Kerala.

"Cleanliness is most important. Maintaining proper hygiene and keeping our homes and surroundings clean is very important," she said.

The minister called for properly carrying out of cleaning activities and ensuring sanitation in public accommodation and hostels in accordance with the Kerala Public Health Act, according to a statement issued by her office.

"Wells and drinking water sources should be cleaned. Ensure that water in schools is clean. The treatment protocols should be strictly followed," were some of the directions issued by her in a high-level meeting of the districts held here, the statement said.

"Directions have been issued for carrying out proper cleaning activities in the state on May 18th and 19th," she added.

She also directed that hospitals should assess their drug stock and ensure availability of medicines.

The minister also said the hospitals should inform the government before the drug stock falls below 30 per cent, the statement said.

Chlorinating water sources regularly to prevent the spread of jaundice, strengthening awareness activities, listing out dengue hotspots, and carrying out the eradication of mosquito breeding grounds were some of the other directives given by the minister.

She said that jaundice was reported in Ernakulam, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Thrissur, Kannur, Pathanamthitta and Palakkad districts and in all the cases it was caused by unclean water.

"Therefore, all drinking water sources in affected areas have been instructed to be chlorinated. Drink only boiled water. Sick people should rest well," she directed, according to the statement.

George also said that during the rainy season, there was an increased risk of getting infected with leptospirosis, especially for those working in fields or gardens and those who come into contact with contaminated water.

She recommended that all such persons should take doxycycline to prevent leptospirosis infection.

The minister also said that there were 10 confirmed cases of West Nile disease in the state, but no deaths occurred due to it.

Besides that, she also claimed there was a reduction in the cases of dengue and leptospirosis in the state presently. PTI HMP HMP SS