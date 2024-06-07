Kerala govt issues guidelines on preventing rabies infection in school children

Thiruvananthapuram, Jun 7 (PTI) The Kerala government on Friday issued guidelines, which included preventing stray dogs from staying and breeding on school premises, to safeguard students from rabies infection.

The guidelines were issued by the General Education Department headed by Minister V Sivankutty, a statement issued by his office said.

Besides preventing the stay and breeding of stray dogs in school premises, the guidelines also state that students should be made aware about rabies and measures to prevent it, the statement said.

It also said that the guidelines also recommend that students be told to immediately inform their teachers or parents if they are scratched or bitten by any animal.

Additionally, it directed that a special assembly be held in the schools on June 13 in collaboration with the Health Department to create awareness about the safety measures against rabies infection, the statement said.

Sivankutty has directed all Deputy Directors of Education to ensure that the special assemblies are held in all schools, the statement added.