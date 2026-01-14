Kerala govt issues ration card to nun who accused former Bishop of rape

Kottayam (Kerala), Jan 14 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday issued a ration card to the nun who had accused former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal of rape.

The move by the state civil supplies department came days after the survivor told the media about the financial hardships faced by her and two other nuns supporting her at the Catholic convent.

Following instructions from Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil, district officials visited the convent and handed over the cards to the survivor and other nuns.

"We are thankful to the government and Minister Anil for intervening and issuing ration cards to us," the nun told reporters.

She said she had also requested the state government to appoint a special public prosecutor to continue her legal battle and expressed hope that authorities would approve her request.

"I made the request when I met Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, and he said he would consider it," she said, adding that she would continue her fight even if a special prosecutor was not appointed.

The nun expressed grief and disappointment over the "continued silence" of church authorities on the matter.

Bishop Mulakkal, acquitted by a local court in 2022 in the nun rape case, later resigned as Jalandhar Bishop. The survivor has challenged the trial court’s verdict at the Kerala High Court. PTI LGK SSK