Kerala govt issues slew of directions to make Sabarimala pilgrimage of devotees safe and smooth

Thiruvananthapuram, Oct 18 (PTI) The Kerala government on Wednesday issued a slew of directions to ensure that devotees' annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage this year to the hilltop Sabarimala shrine goes smoothly and safely.

The directions were issued in a review meeting held here under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

At the meeting, the progress of the duties assigned to each department was evaluated, a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

All the departments and the Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) decided in the meeting that the work assigned to them and the preparations for the pilgrimage would be completed in time, the CMO statement said.

The CM, in the meeting, directed to monitor drinking water is ensured for the devotees who come for the annual Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage and that Sabarimala and adjoining areas are kept clean.

He also said that steps will be taken to remove the control of the Treasury department over the activities related to Sabarimala.

Vijayan also said training should be given to police personnel and TDB employees on running the virtual queue system at Sabarimala, the statement said.

During the meeting, the TDB said it intended to implement the Tirupati model at Sabarimala with regard to the 18 queue complexes.

Additionally, a big screen will also be installed there, the TDB informed during the meeting, the statement said.

The various departments and TDB also gave details of the other measures taken to make the pilgrimage easier for devotees.

The Railways said that 250 special train services are expected to be operated this year for pilgrims, while the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) said it will deploy 350 buses to ferry devotees to Sabarimala.

The PWD said it will ensure the roads up to Pampa were passable and the forest department said four rapid response teams have been constituted to prevent wildlife attacks, the statement said.

The Health department said it will ensure that those running shops at Sabarimala have health cards.

The Fire and Rescue Department said it has deputed 1,852 people for duty and besides that there would be scuba divers and rubber boats to avoid any deal with any avoid danger in Pampa.

The Food Safety Department will conduct inspections at regular intervals in the restaurants there, the statement said.

The other measures included constructing 168 modern urinals. removing tree tops and vines that may fall on the path to the shrine, and setting up 3 teams of 10 persons to take the injured to health centres on stretchers, the statement said.

People's representatives, including MLAs, who were part of the meeting highlighted the need for more doctors in the hospitals on the Sabarimala road and increasing the number of cardiac care ambulances. PTI HMP HMP SS