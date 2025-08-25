Kerala govt launches mass drive to curb amoebic brain fever

Thiruvananthapuram, Aug 25 (PTI) Kerala will launch a state-wide clean-up campaign this weekend to curb the spread of amoebic meningoencephalitis, or amoebic brain fever, after 41 cases were reported this year, Health Minister Veena George said on Monday.

Eighteen people are currently undergoing treatment for the rare but serious infection, with cases reported from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Malappuram districts.

"We need to keep every water source clean to prevent the spread of this disease," George told reporters after a high-level review meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

She said local bodies, the Haritha Keralam Mission, and the Water Resources Department will lead the campaign with support from health workers across the state.

On August 30 and 31, wells in all homes and institutions will be chlorinated, while water storage tanks will be scrubbed and disinfected. Tanks in houses, hospitals, schools, hostels, and flats are also to be cleaned.

Authorities have ordered resorts, hotels, water theme parks, and swimming centres to chlorinate their pools and verify chlorine levels.

Those who fail to comply will face action under the Public Health Act.

The state also plans to clean public ponds and lakes and block waste channels leading into them. Weeds and garbage must be removed under the leadership of local governments.

People entering water bodies have been advised to take doxycycline tablets to prevent leptospirosis, as instructed by health staff.

Awareness drives will be stepped up, including a campaign in schools after the Onam holidays to train teachers and students.

Warning boards will be placed near ponds and reservoirs where amoeba have been detected.

Amoebic encephalitis, according to the government website, is a rare but lethal central nervous system infection caused by free-living amoebae found in freshwater, lakes, and rivers. There are two types of amoebic encephalitis, namely primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) and granulomatous amoebic encephalitis (GAE).

This infection destroys brain tissue, causing severe brain swelling and death in most cases. PAM is "rare and usually occurs in otherwise healthy children, teens, and young adults," it added. PTI TGB SSK