Kerala govt launches Medisep phase 2; Rs 5L cover for staff, pensioners

Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 21 (PTI) The Kerala government’s Medisep medical insurance scheme for government employees, pensioners and their dependents will enter its second phase from February 1, Finance Minister K N Balagopal said on Wednesday.

The renewed scheme offers free treatment coverage of up to Rs 5 lakh per year, an increase from the earlier cap of Rs 3 lakh, Balagopal said in a statement.

All existing beneficiaries—including government employees, service and family pensioners, employees and pensioners of universities and local self-government institutions, and their dependents—will continue under the new phase of the scheme.

Members will be required to pay a monthly premium of Rs 687, amounting to an annual premium of Rs 8,244 for the employee or pensioner and their dependents.

The scheme will be implemented by Oriental Insurance Company.

Balagopal said the renewed Medisep scheme includes treatment packages aligned with the National Health Benefit Package 2022, expanding access to a larger number of hospitals.

Cashless treatment will be available at all empanelled hospitals, covering 2,516 treatment packages—including medical and surgical procedures—up from 1,920 packages in the previous phase.

"Even knee and hip replacement surgeries will now be available in private hospitals," the minister said.

The scheme also provides coverage for emergency treatment, including road accidents, heart attacks and strokes, at non-empanelled hospitals, with expenses reimbursed by the insurer.

There is no age limit for enrolment, and a 24×7 call centre along with a three-tier grievance redressal mechanism has been put in place, Balagopal added.