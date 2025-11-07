Kerala govt medical college doctors to strike on Nov 13

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 7 (PTI) Doctors in government medical colleges in Kerala will go on strike on November 13 to press various long-pending demands, including salary revision and creation of new posts.

This was announced by the Kerala Government Medical College Teachers’ Association (KGMCTA) here on Friday.

KGMCTA had earlier conducted an outpatient (OP) boycott last month.

However, as the Health Department is yet to address the demands of the doctors, the association decided to hold the strike on November 13, members said.

KGMCTA members said that apart from emergency hospital services, other departments would participate in the protest.

The association is also demanding payment of salary arrears between 2016 and 2020, rectification of irregularities in the pay structure for entry-level doctors, and creation of more posts in government medical colleges. PTI TBA TBA KH