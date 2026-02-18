Kerala govt moves SC against HC order on Citizens'' Response Programme

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 18 (PTI) The Left government on Wednesday filed a Special Leave Petition in the Supreme Court challenging the Kerala High Court verdict that quashed its order allocating Rs 20 crore for the Nava Kerala Citizens' Response Programme, a source said.

The move came a day after the High Court described the decision as a "colourable exercise of executive power" that violated the Rules of Business, delivering a setback to the ruling CPI(M).

The government is now seeking the apex court’s intervention to overturn the High Court ruling.

The opposition Congress has criticised the Kerala government over the matter, also known as the Nava Kerala Survey initiative, alleging that it was an attempt to channel government funds to the ruling CPI(M) and its youth wing, the DYFI, for election campaigning.

The party claimed that the survey was being conducted to further the CPI(M)'s electoral prospects.