Kerala govt mulls setting up sports academy for differently-abled

Thiruvananthapuram, Feb 26 (PTI) The Kerala government is mulling setting up a sports academy for the differently abled people in the state, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said here on Monday.

The significant announcement was made by the CM while speaking during his Face-to-Face programme with the disabled persons in the state capital.

Urging the differently abled to break their barriers, the CM said his government is trying to make the interventions for the marginalised sections broader and more comprehensive.

In addition to the lack of physical fitness, communication issues and financial deprivation, people belonging to the differently-abled section also face challenges in the areas of health, education, employment and transport, he noted.

Vijayan said the state government is of the view that the comprehensive development of the differently-abled people and their equal treatment is the general responsibility of the society.

Therefore, the government has devised many schemes for the comprehensive development of the section by integrating various approaches and possibilities in this regard.

Developing infrastructure that can used by the physically challenged persons, ensuring access to education and jobs and making public spaces disabled friendly was part of this vision, he added.

"There are plans to set up a sports academy for the differently-abled. It will be very helpful in identifying talents among the specially abled and training them," the CM said.

Referring to the 'Barrier-free Kerala" project, he said over 2,000 public buildings have already become disabled-friendly in the southern state, he said adding that tourist locations are also becoming barrier-free for the marginalised section.

According to Vijayan, by September 2023, more than 170 government websites had been made disabled-friendly, and steps were being taken to make more websites like this.

The project of distributing UID cards to the differently-abled is progressing in the state.

"As of the first week of February, 3,11,287 people have been issued the UID cards," he said.

"Prachodanam", a programme to empower intellectually challenged persons by providing vocational training and skill development at the block level, is under the consideration of the state government.

Vijayan also said Integrated Rehabilitation Villages would be launched in the state for the comprehensive rehabilitation of the differently-abled persons.

Embracing diversity is the reflection of cultural greatness, he said adding that "we become truly social beings when we accept differences." "Therefore, it is very significant to bring differently-abled people into the mainstream of the society." PTI LGK ROH